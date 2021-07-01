What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
In mid-June most of the world’s top players converged in Paris for the Paris 2021 Rapid and Blitz tournament. The winner was America’s Wesley So. Equally impressive, the young up-and-coming star 18-year-old Alireza Firouzja of Iran placed second.
This week’s position is from So’s game against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who is ranked as the world’s second best rapid chess player (because of this tournament Maxime will move down and So will move up the ranking chart). Here, So demonstrates his positional awareness, which did not result in any immediate tactical blow but served a long-term strategic goal. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White’s knight on b3 is impotent. However, if it were on d4, it would metamorphose into Sir Lancelot. Thus, So quietly maneuvered his queen to d3 so that his knight could occupy that square on the next move.
One move black should now NOT make is moving its knight to g3. White replies with knight to d4, threatening the black queen. Irrespective of where the queen retreats white now has a winning tactical combination with the light squared bishop eventually capturing the black d5 pawn with check.
For example, if the queen retreats to d7, the white knight takes black’s bishop on c6, followed by black’s rook capturing the knight. After black’s queen takes white’s rook, white’s light squared bishop forks black’s queen and king by snatching black’s d5 pawn with check (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Instead, Maxime defended against such tactical traps and moved his bishop to b7. White’s knight hopped to d4, threatening the black queen, which retreated to f7 (best). So then traded rooks on the “c” file and next initiated a strong attack with pawn to g4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Please observe how strong white’s knight is, just as if were part of the famed round table. Sir Lancelot, as it were, allows the pawn charge to g4 in the first place, as the knight and g4 pawn apply pressure to f5 and indirectly to the e6 square.
Forty moves later, Maxime resigned. But it all turned against him after the simple positional move of queen to d3.
The lesson this week is that when pieces are on good squares, good things happen.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
