White to move and mate in two
DIAG 1
Even kings need to practice social distancing, or else they find themselves trapped by those who are closest to him. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
Black has many advantages in this week’s position. More pawns and a rook to white’s bishop. Also, both of white’s bishops are pressured by black’s rooks.
Meanwhile, black’s king is in close proximity with its pawns. This makes checkmate contagious, as it were. White thus strikes with rook takes bishop, check, on the 8th rank.
Black’s king must capture the rook because white’s queen controls the e5-h8 diagonal and specifically the possible g7 flight square. After king takes the rook, white follows this up with queen to h8, mate (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The lesson here is that it is dangerous times, even for kings.
