White to move and win
DIAG 1
The golden rule of negotiation is that the first person to speak loses. When you come to the negotiating table also has strategic implications. This is true of litigation, real estate and, yes, in some instances it is true of chess. Timing can be everything. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.
Here, the pawns are locked. White’s king is poised to attack black’s pawn. The king may move to one of two squares. Like the old story of the Lady and the Tiger, one square wins and the other loses.
The winning door is on e6. White’s king threatens black’s pawn. Black’s king must move to c4. Now white silently moves to e5 and waits for black’s reply (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black’s king must now retreat from the negotiating table, e.g. b4. White’s king gobbles black pawn like a hungry tiger and is positioned to escort its pawn to its promotion square on d8 (see next diagram).
DIAGRAM 3
If the white king had moved initially to e5, black’s king again moves to c4. But now it is white’s king that must step away from the negotiating table and black wins.
The lesson this week is that both sooner and later can be the right time.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.