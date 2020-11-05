What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Wesley So won the U.S. Chess Championship (closed) this October. This week’s position is from So’s game against Dariusz Swiercz. So is white; Swiercz, black. White’s pieces are poised to strike. With this hint in mind, please find white’s best move.
So seizes the opportunity to “bust open” black’s king-side. He strikes with the rook on f1 capturing black’s bishop on f5, which is in turn taken by black’s g6 pawn. So then slides his queen to g5, checking black, who retreats his queen back to g2 to block the check. White’s queen next snatches black’s f5 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, white’s bishop eyes f6, and white’s e1 rook eyes e3-g3 or h3. Black's best reply is rook to e8, pinning the bishop. So pushed his d5 pawn to d6 supporting the bishop. Swiercz slid his other rook over to d8, which So countered with pawn to c5, creating a chain of pawns.
Now the rook lift was inevitable and So’s opponent soon resigned.
The lesson this week is splintering an opponent’s king-side is often worth an exchange sacrifice.
