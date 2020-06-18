CHESS CORNER: Strength not by numbers

White to move and win
A recent study of American males by Bansky of England found 42% were overweight, 34% were critically obese and 8% ate the survey. The point is that numbers don’t always account for what really counts on the board, as illustrated by this week’s position. Here, black has a platoon of five pawns to white’s two stragglers. With this in mind please try to find white’s winning move.
Black’s platoon on the king-side will eventually overrun white’s king so that black promotes a new queen. However, white’s two pawns overrun black’s queenside at a faster speed with the pawn on c4 advancing to c5.
After the exchange of pawns on c5, white races its pawn toward c8. Black’s platoon, by contrast, is more like a tank that is too wieldy and slow. Nevertheless, white must be careful to not step in front of the tank. That is, if after the white pawn takes on c5, black pushes its g4 pawn to g3, white must not play the natural king to h3, keeping the enemy king off of g4 (see next diagram).
Now black checks with pawn to g4. The tank drives over white’s king before white can promotes its pawn and black wins.
Thus, if black plays pawn to g3 white responds with pawn to c6 .
As long as white in this line and other lines orders its “c” pawn to charge toward c8, the little “c” pawn queens. The metamorphosis leads to the queen picking off black pawns like a plane taking out tanks.
This week we saw the little pawn that could. The lesson this week is that if you can nourish your position, your pawns may grow-up big and strong.
