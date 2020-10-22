What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
“Lead me not into temptation – I can find the way myself,” opined Rita Mae Brown. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
This is a complicated endgame. Black has grabbed a pawn on a3. White is poised to recover the pawn by capturing black’s a5 pawn. But taking the pawn immediately is poisonous.
This is because after the white king takes the a5 pawn, black uncorks bishop to b4.
DIAG 2
The black bishop forks the white king and rook. After the white king takes the bishop, black’s knight hops to c2, checking white and forking white’s king and rook.
In order to snatch the pawn and avoid the fork, white first relocates the rook by checking black from d1. Black’s king must retreat and defend its bishop by moving to e5. If c5, the black king would block the bishop’s defense of its knight.
Now that the rook is no longer vulnerable on e1, white’s king grabs black’s a5 pawn. From here, the position is complicated and likely a draw.
The lesson this week is that fear or worry may be the best defense against temptation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.