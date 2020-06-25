White to move and win
DIAG 1
The Bermuda Triangle, as the old joke goes, used to be rectangle until one of the corners mysteriously disappeared. You can find that missing corner in this week’s position. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning mating attack.
Black threatens white’s queen, as black’s pieces hover ominously near white’s king. But these dark clouds are defanged of lightning and hail when in a flash white strikes black’s position with knight to g6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The white knight is lodged in black’s throat with the impending rook to h8, checkmating black. Black can throw pieces at white and delay the inevitable, e.g. queen takes h2 check, rook on e8 to e1, rook on f7 to f8, etc. White captures the pieces awaiting the knight-rook checkmate.
The lesson this week is you can watch your opponents pieces vanish when the enemy king is cornered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.