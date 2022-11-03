White to mate in one
DIAG 1
The castle loomed from its Cliffside perch above the sleepy little town far below, like a hawk, always watching, always waiting for its prey to wander close enough to be ensnared in its shadows that stretched forth like grasping talons when twilight grew dim. With windows like nefarious eyes, peaked rooftops like arched eyebrows, spires rising like devilish horns into the sky, and the spiked iron teeth of the courtyard gates, the castle was a being itself. If the cursed Beast inside didn’t ravage any hapless passersby, the castle itself looked eager to devour them whole.
Venture too far into the castle woods and horses would buck and bolt and hounds would whine and turn tail. Deer and fox and cheerfully colored songbirds knew they were unwelcome inside the black woods, among the dead trees with branches like demons’ claws, twisting up from Hell, past the reach of crazy sorrow.
From the topmost window in the highest tower, the Beast watched with a silent snarl at the town whose people lived with a carefree happiness he would never know. Back in the forgotten age of knights and witchcraft, the Witch tricked the Knight with the tempting veil of a bargain. The town and the Knight’s Lady had fallen under the Witch’s spell, a pox on all but him. To save them, all he had to do was accept the Witch’s offer of immortality and a thirst for blood.
The Witch turned him into monster who slaughtered the town until he imprisoned himself in his castle with his endless, gnawing thirst, that over the centuries only a few reckless townsfolk ventured close enough to ease the Beast’s thirst for the moment. To lift the curse and free the noble Knight from his self-imposed prison, a devilishly designed chess problem must be solved.
With one move white delivers checkmate and the curse is lifted. Can you free the Beast?
A seemingly endless number of moves overpower black, such as either rook taking on f7 followed by rook to h7, mate, or queen to f6, which mates quickly.
However, the trick to lifting the curse is to imagine, “What was black’s last move?” The answer which had eluded the Beast is “en passant.” Black has just moved its e7 pawn to e5, which allows white’s d5 pawn to capture for only one move black’s e5 pawn by moving it to e6 – en passant.
This capture opens up the diagonal for white’s b2 pawn, which delivers mate and lifts the curse (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
It is rumored that a beautiful witch braved the castle and set him free, and they lived happily ever after. But that’s a rumor.
