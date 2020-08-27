Chess Corner: The minefield

What is white’s best move?
World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen defeated Hikaru Nakamura to win the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals. The Finals match between Carlsen and Nakamura took place over seven days. It was nip and tuck and came down to the final blitz playoff game, which Carlsen won.
This week’s position is from one of their games. Carlsen is white; Nakamura, black. White’s next move attacks a piece and prepares an assault along the “d” file. With this in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White’s pressure along the “d” file contains a minefield of hidden attacks if black does not defend correctly. To this end, Carlsen first moved his bishop on f5 to d3, threatening black’s queen. Black’s best reply is to retreat its queen to c6. White then moves its d4 bishop to e5 (see next diagram).
White threatens to win the bishop-rook exchange. If black re-takes the bishop with the king, white has a discovered attack with its d2 rook. If black re-takes with the queen, white pins the queen with its d2 rook after white’s d3 bishop moves. And if black tries to save the rook and move to d5, then white’s queen checks from a7, followed by rook to c2. Regardless, white is crushing black after bishop to e5.
In the actual game, Nakamura mistakenly played queen to a4. Carlsen’s queen checked from a7 and Nakamura resigned. That is, the black king is forced to flee to d8. White next mates with queen to c7.
The lesson this week is that many chess positions are a minefield of hidden tactics.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.