DIAG 1
The fourth through sixth ranked chess players in world are American. Ironically, American’s 15th ranked player, Hikaru Nakamura, is now one of two Americans with a chance of becoming world champion during this championship cycle, as he has qualified for the eight-player Candidates Tournament at the end of March along with Fabiano Caruana, who is ranked 5th.
The third leg of the chess grand prix concluded on April 4. Wesley So, who is ranked 6th in the world, defeated Nakamura in the finals to win the third leg. Nakamura won the first leg.
This week’s position is from So’s semi-final match against Iran’s Amin Tabatabaei. So is white; Tabatabaei, black. White’s rook is poised to escort its pawn to the 8th rank. What should white do?
Black does have several passed pawns. However, white’s sole pawn is closer to promotion. White’s best move is to redeploy the rook to b6, preparing pawn to a6. Black’s king then moved to d7, and So moved his pawn to a6.
From here, Tabatabaei had two basic options: knight to c6 or knight to d5, attacking the rook. Tabatabaei opted for knight to d5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
So responded by moving his rook to b8 and Tabatabaei resigned. This is because if the black king moves to c7, white’s pawn moves to a7, protecting the rook and preparing to promote. Black can move its knight to b6 and trade the knight for the pawn when it promotes. But white’s rook and king will gobble up black’s pawns and then deliver checkmate.
If black had instead opted for knight to c6, white would have pushed the pawn to a7. Black’s knight takes pawn, and white’s rook forks the black king and knight. Again, the white rook and king gobble up the black pawns and deliver mate.
This week’s position illustrates the power of the rook in the endgame.
