What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
A bishop follows a line of dark checker board squares into a bar. “Ouch,” he exclaims.
“Wrong bishop,” shouts the bartender.
With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s king can snatch white’s bishop. But then white’s pawn can race to a8, or white’s king can escort the pawn toward promotion.
Black’s king retreats to b8. White’s pawn advances to a6. Now black’s king nestles onto a8. The black king cannot be dislodged because white has the wrong colored bishop. It cannot attack the light-colored a8 square.
Now black is stalemated. Both pawn to a7 and bishop to c7 stalemate black (see next diagram for example).
DIAG 2
Alternatively, white can slide its bishop along the d7-h4 diagonal, as black slides its king back and forth between a8 and b8, which draws by repetition.
The lesson this week is that when advancing a pawn toward promotion, having the right bishop is important.
