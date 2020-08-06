Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.