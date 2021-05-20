Chess Corner: Think outside the box

In 1960 Mihail Tal upset reigning World Chess Champion Mikhail Botvinnik in the World Championship match. The rematch was in 1961, and this time Botvinnik prevailed. This week’s position is from one of their games during the 1961 match.
Here, Tal is white and Botvinnik black. White’s pieces, like hungry lions, encircle black’s king, which is boxed in. With this hint mind, please try to find white’s winning move and attack.
Because the king is boxed in, white wins with bishop takes knight. This is because if black’s rook takes white’s bishop, white’s rook on a1 drops to a6, checkmating black (see next diagram)
Tal created more space for his king and advanced his b5 pawn to b4, creating an escape square. Botvinnik retreated his bishop to d6. Tal’s b4 pawn grabbed white’s c3 pawn. White then checked black from c5 with its bishop. The black king fled to b5 and white’s a1 rook plopped on a4, threatening rook to b4, checkmate (see next diagram). Tal resigned.
The lesson this week is to think outside the box.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
