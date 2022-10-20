White to move and win
Timing in the endgame is often the difference between winning and drawing. This week’s position is a lesson in timing. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Instinctively, white might play king to b6. But this snatches a draw from the jaws of victory after the black king moves to b8. Now if white advances its pawn to c7, the black king snuggles onto c8, and when white defends its pawn from c6, black is stalemated (see next diagram).
After white’s king moves to b6 and black’s king moves to b8, white could opt not to advance its pawn but to move its king.
This allows black’s king to seize the c7 square in front of the pawn. From here, black draws because it can time the movement of the king so that white cannot avoid stalemate. In chess terms, this is called having the opposition.
For example, white moves its king to b5 and black’s king moves to c8. The white king moves to b6 and the black king slides over to b8, facing the white king. The pawn checks from c7, the black king moves to c8, and the white king defends the pawn from c6, stalemating black as in diagram 2.
The winning move involves patience. White’s king moves to a6. Black’s king is forced to b8. Now white’s king moves to b6, as the kings face each other, but it is black who has the move, not white. The black king moves to c8 and white’s pawn advances to c7 (see next diagram).
The black king has an escape square on d7, white’s king next moves to b7 and escorts its pawn onto c8.
The lesson this week is time your timing.
