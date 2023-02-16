DIAG 1
Last week’s column after a tactical combination stated that the players need only maintain “the opposition” to draw. The opposition is a critical endgame concept. This week we review why it is important to have the opposition.
Glen Flear defines the opposition as a situation in which two kings are two squares apart on the same rank or file. Since kings cannot move adjacent to each other, each king prevents the other's advance, creating a mutual blockade. In this situation, the player not having to move is said to have the opposition. It forces the opponent not having the opposition to move to a bad square.
This week’s position illustrates the point. If white has the move, black should draw. If black has the move, white wins. Please assess why before reading the answer below.
It is better to not have the move. If black has the move, the black king either retreats to the “d” file or the “f” file. White’s king moves to the opposite file on either d6 or f6. The white king escorts its pawn toward e8 and eventually the following position — or its mirror opposite — will be reached with black to move (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The black king now moves to f7 and white’s king scoots up to d7 and next promotes its pawn.
If it’s white to move, black’s king is able to react to white’s move. Diagram 3 will eventually be reached if the opposition is maintained by black with white to move. Here, the critical line is pawn to e7 checking black’s king, which moves to e8. Because white has the move, and because e6 is the only square from which white’s king defends its pawn, the white king moves to e6, stalemating black.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
