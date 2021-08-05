Chess Corner: Two passed pawns

The two semi-final matches for the World Chess Cup did not include an American, even though four Americans are ranked in the top the 20. However, Sam Shankland, who is ranked 33rd in the world, reached the quarterfinals. In a close match that was decided in the tiebreakers, Sergev Karjakin defeated Shankland.
This week’s position is from one of their games. Shankland is white; Karjakin, black. Here, white wins a pawn and delivers a decisive body blow to black’s pawns.With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
Black has a weak queen-side pawn structure. Shankland exploited this by directing his bishop to capture black’s c6 pawn. If black captures the bishop with its b7 pawn, then white advances its a4 pawn to a5, creating one of two passed pawns that cannot be stopped (see next diagram).
Thus, Karjakin did not capture the bishop. He responded by saving his b7 pawn and moving it to b6. Shankland next moved his bishop to d5, both saving the bishop and threatening to capture the black knight and promote the d6 pawn (see next diagram).
Shankland went on to win the game but not the match.
The other semi-finalists aside from Karjakin are: Magnus Carlsen, Jan Duda, and Vladimir Fedoseev.The tournament ends on Aug. 6.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
