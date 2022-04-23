Chief Chat: Cherokee Nation resumes face-to-face community meetings

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.