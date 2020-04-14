Area child care facilities have taken hits due to COVID-19.
Some parents are furloughed, laid off or working from home, so the number of children in day care is down.
Cynthia Mims runs Wilkerson’s Child Care. They’re averaging 47-50 kids, about half of what’s normal, she said.
“We have 100 enrolled; 60 are active and the other 40 are out of work,” Mims said.
In a converted church facility on East Side Boulevard, social distancing is made easier.
“In some of our groups where you could have 20 kids you can only have nine, but I’ve got plenty of room here,” she said.
Kids who are normally very sociable, she said, are having to adjust.
“As much as they like to play, they’re all at different ends of the table,” she said.
Parents have volunteered bringing in extra cleaning supplies, which, despite the reduction of kids day to day, doesn’t decrease the attention given against the battle against exposure to the virus.
Deborah Bussey is owner and director at Jack and Jill Learning Center. The biggest impact there, she said, has been having to cut employees from eight hours a day to five, adding that with school being done via distance learning her numbers of children attending also have been impacted.
“We’ve gone from 60 to 17 or 18 a day with a lot of parents working from home or just laid off,” she said. “Then others have older children at home, so they’re like why if they’re home do you take the other kids?”
Bussey said there’s also been some occasional shuffling of kids to stay under the gathering limit of 10, which in this case, at least one has to be an adult depending on the age.
“One day we might have 11 in our 2s and move some to 3s,” she said.
Parents, she said, have been understanding of the adjustments including a more complicated check-in involving temperature checks and such.
“I had an instance last week when a child had a light fever when the parent picked them up and they developed shortness of breath and a cough but the temperature didn’t get extremely high,” Bussey said. “The parent asked me later if they could come back and I hated to say it, but I said, ‘after 14 days.’
“We’ve got a good group of parents. We’re all going through the same thing and it’s something none of us have been through.”
Debbie Martin, owner of Oak Tree Academy, has also seen a drop from “a little over 50 to 27 on a good day.”
She has taken on school kids, the oldest being 8, in a setting that has largely been infants and toddlers.
“I understand why and all that. It hurts, but I understand it,” she said.
She’s taken down a check-in kiosk and moved that set-up to her office, where there’s a window between her and everyone else.
“That’s always touched, just like the entry way,” Martin said. “We still spray the entry way two or three times a day, but it was easier for me to just check everyone in from my office.”
Parents of children are seeing the adjustments as well.
Keisha Reed is an essential employee, serving as clinical supervisor at MONARCH. She has four kids, two at home doing school work and two others, ages 3 and 1, at Wilkerson’s.
“A lot of change and adjustments,” she said. “Our 16-year-old is at home studying physics, our 7-year-old is learning to read. We pulled her out because they needed another spot in that age group to fit the restrictions on numbers just to give another essential employee an option.”
While each family, she said, is required to bring tissue and Clorox wipes, she’s pitched in with other items.
“Lately we’ve been bringing bleach or whatever we can find, because so many of the stores are kind of depleted,” Reed said.
Mims says she may carry one of these pandemic practices forward.
“To be quite honest, once this is all over, I think I’ll continue to take the temps of the kids at the door,” she said.
