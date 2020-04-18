Those who provide child care services from their homes "are still struggling to get supplies" they need to ensure they stay safe and healthy while protecting their families and those in their care from COVID-19.
Christina Kamp, owner of Little Sprouts Learning, said it has been weeks since the Oklahoma Department of Human Services issued "expanded guidance" for child care service providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamp said the state regulatory agency along with the governor acknowledged the "critical services" she and others like her provide, but there has been little additional support.
"DHS reported on the news that they are giving free supplies and working with stores to allow us special times to shop, but no one has heard of any help like that," Kamp said, noting the difficulty for child care providers who work from their homes to secure disinfectants, toilet paper and personal protective gear. "Unlike day care centers, we have to fight the general public and compete for supplies where they can order from suppliers."
Kamp, whose child care services include teaching children "how to grow their own food, eat healthy, cook, learn and grow together," said she and others who operate from their homes "operate on super slim budgets." Because many parents are staying home because they can't go to work, child care providers have lost income not easily replaced due to health risks associated with the intake process.
"We are taking a huge risk in allowing children into our homes every day — for ourselves and our own families," Kamp said. "But we are doing it because we care about our families and our governor has asked us to. But there is little to no appreciation or respect and absolutely no help getting supplies we need to do the job."
DHS Communications Manager Casey White said the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on child care providers. On April 10, she said, 747 licensed providers with the capacity to serve more than 39,500 children were reported to be temporarily inactive due to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 — 25 providers had resumed care after previously suspending operations.
"Oklahoma Human Services understands the significant impact COVID-19 has had on our caring community partners," White said. "None of us have ever before had to deal with a dangerous pandemic, the potential for loss of life, and the terrible consequences on small-business owners, including child care providers."
White said the agency continues to work with the owners of 2,987 child care facilities, reducing monitoring requirements and offering guidance to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for children and providers. She said child care providers are eligible for Small Business Administration 7(a) loans available as part of the congressional $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package, and OKDHS continues to work with providers at the local level to address individual needs regarding the availability of supplies.
"Last Friday, Keystone Food Service offered child care providers the ability to purchase items that may be considered in high demand and unattainable to providers," White said. "We are also working with the Grocer’s Association, local grocers, local Walmart, Dollar General and Braum’s stores to support providers in their communities."
Kamp said she has had no luck accessing the services or finding the support White described, but she was a little more hopeful Wednesday after two state lawmakers from eastern Oklahoma demanded more help for child care providers. State Reps. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, and Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, said rules and regulations should be relaxed for Oklahoma child care providers, and they should be properly funded.
“Rules and regulations from the federal government flowing down to the state, then to day care operators, are designed for maximum benefit from each dollar in providing fairly for each of our children,” Kiger said. “During the pandemic, and from the governor's orders we're now under, many of these rules and regulations have now become obstacles that many day care business owners cannot meet and remain open for business.”
Kiger said rules that govern daily pay subsidies and absentee pay make it almost impossible for day care operators to care for and feed the children as daily attendance declines. He said another problem is the inability to readily find milk and meats on store shelves and paying more for food to maintain compliance with meal requirements.
“While many Oklahoma businesses have closed and sent their employees home to keep them safe, day care operators are open for business and taking care of the children for our front-line workers,” Kiger said. “At the same time, as many of our dedicated day cares are taking great risks for inadequate pay, and many are losing daily attendance which is affecting their business’ bottom line."
Kiger said many of the rules need to be re-evaluated, reconsidered and revamped to ensure the economic survival of child care facilities. He plans to work with U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who told day care owners on Tuesday night there was $50 million in federal funds available to help Oklahoma child care providers survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kamp said it was evident during the town hall discussion there was confusion among officials about the distinctions between private pay child care providers and state-subsidized providers, the services provided and risks assumed. She is, however, "super hopeful something gets done for us."
"He understands there are differences between home care and center care and that there are different ways to get paid, so I am hopeful he can get something done," Kamp said. "It was amazing just to feel heard — DHS is not communicating, the governor is not communicating, and we have been frustrated as a group of workers serving the community."
