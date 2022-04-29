The trial of a man on child sexual abuse charges ended Friday in a hung jury.
Daniel Ethan Edmonds, 38, of Porum, is charged in Muskogee County District Court with three counts of child sexual abuse.
Deputies identified two victims — one was 13, and the other was 16, at the time the charges were filed in January 2019.
One of the children disclosed the information in late 2018. As the investigation got underway, the second victim was identified.
Edmonds is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with one child over a four-year period. The other child told deputies he was sexually assaulted three or four years ago.
In 2010, Edmonds was defeated in the primary in his bid for the 2nd District Congressional seat.
Edmonds will stand trial again in August, said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.