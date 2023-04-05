Children can look for Easter goodies

Youngsters have ample time to hunt prize-filled Easter eggs before going on to other things Saturday morning.
“At 10 a.m., when we hit the airhorns and sirens, they’ll have everything picked up probably in two or three minutes,” hunt coordinator Matthew Goodmiller said about the young hunters. “It will be picked up super fast.”
Muskogee Fire Department International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 57 will have an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Spaulding Park.
The park will be divided into four areas for different age groups, plus an area for children with special needs, Goodmiller said.
“Special needs children are more than welcome to go through the Easter egg hunt with everybody else, but we also have a special area,” he said. “That way they won’t get run over and not be able to get any eggs at all.”
Goodmiller, a driver with Muskogee Fire Department, said firefighters filled several thousand plastic eggs with candy.
However, children can hunt for more than candy-filled eggs.
“We’ll have loose candy. We’ll have things like jump ropes, little airplanes,” he said. “Everything we have will be findable. There will be squirt guns, bubbles, chalk. Then there will be surprise eggs. Surprise eggs will have special numbers in them for bicycles and other gifts that will be donated at the end of the Easter egg hunt.”
Firefighters have hosted the hunt for several decades, Goodmiller said.
“Muskogee Fire Department has held the Easter egg hunt for so long, that the first time they were doing it, they were boiling dozens and dozens of eggs and coloring them,” he said. “There’s a picture at Station 6 where the firefighters are boiling the eggs.”
The hunt was canceled for a few years out of concern for COVID-19, Goodmiller said.
He said the local union brought the hunt back to offer a safe event for families.
“They can see the firefighters, they can see the trucks,” he said. “The community helps us out, and this is another way we can give back to the community.”
Goodmiller said the hunt means a lot to him, as well.
“The Lord’s done so much in my life, that’s why I want to give back and make a difference in others’ lives,” he said. “That’s why I’m a firefighter.”
