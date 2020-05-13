Children can read, exercise on StoryWalk

Checotah area youngsters can get some exercise while reading.
Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library erected a StoryWalk along the Checotah Sports Complex fitness trail. The walk features 25 posts where children can read from a book.
The library will dedicate the Story Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Checotah Sports Complex, branch manager Kathe Smith said.
Librarians will hand out exercise books to children. There also will be a drawing and a puppeteer, she said.
"We will walk the path together and read the story together," Smith said.
Smith said each display along the fitness trail will feature a page from a children's book, usually about fitness and nutrition.
"It's so much fun," Smith said. "We're trying to promote health and literacy, so it involves walking and reading."
The book displays will be changed every month, she said. The first book is "Eating the Alphabet."
"Each page tells about exercising or eating fruits and vegetables," she said.
The StoryWalk is funded by a $4,000 health and literacy grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Oklahoma Department of Libraries. Six businesses also have contributed, Smith said.
She said the grant paid for the 25 aluminum frames.
"And the city of Checotah has been a great partner," Smith said. "The city bought all the stakes. The Friends of the Library had them installed. So, this is a permanent structure with the library."
The health and literacy grant has funded a variety of activities. Smith said the library hopes to host tai chi in a park this summer.
StoryWalks were created in Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and Kellogg Hubbard Library.
