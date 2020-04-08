Children need to learn to wash hands properly

It can be tricky to get a child to wash his or her hands, but during a pandemic hand washing is more important than ever.
Many children don't like to wash their hands.
"I have a granddaughter who is almost 3 years old, and she doesn't like to do it," said Andrea Fletcher, a teacher at the Early Childhood Center. "My grandson likes to do it."
Robin Allen, also an Early Childhood Center teacher, knows why some kids don't like to wash their hands.
"It's not they're reluctant," said Allen, who teaches 4- and 5-year-old children. "They are forgetful sometimes or they get in a hurry. Parents need to remind their kids to wash their hands, especially before they eat. It's one of the first things we talk about. We begin the school year by teaching the procedure of washing hands."
Explaining how washing hands is important for the child to know and understand, Fletcher said.
"Kids want to be engaged and have fun," she said. "Make it simple by saying it on the kids' level, and it isn't complicated. In my classroom, we use pictures on how to wash their hands. We tell the kids, 'Germs make us sick. We don't want to be sick. If we're sick, we can't come to school.' When you make something fun, they are more likely to remember it."
One way that teachers and pediatricians emphasize by making it fun is to have the child sing the ABC or Happy Birthday song twice while washing their hands for 20 seconds.
"Anything that keeps them interested will help them comply on what needs to be done," said Dr. Michael Stratton, a Muskogee pediatrician. "You can also recite a poem. This is an opportunity for the parents to be creative while you're sequestered at home."
Stratton also adds technology for the child to understand the importance of hand washing.
"We use telemedicine, and I can see the child and the child can see me," he said. "They like to be on TV."
The type of soap doesn't matter, Stratton said.
"You want to get their hands under the warm running water and play with the soap," he said. "The best kind of soap is the antibacterial. We use Dove soap here because it has moisturizers, and the skin doesn't dry out."
Tips to get children to wash their hands
• Talk in simple, easy to understand terms to the child.
• Constantly remind the child about the importance of washing hands.
• Make it fun, sing the ABC or Happy Birthday song twice or for 20 seconds.
