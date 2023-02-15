Retired educator Vernice Walker recalls family gatherings, farms and rodeos around her grandparents' home near Summit.
Now, children can read about those memories in Walker's illustrated book "A Reluctant Rodeo Queen: A Story When Faith Triumphs Over Fear." It is available through Amazon and at the Oklahoma City bookstore, Full Circle.
Walker, a Tulsa native, said the story springs from her experience growing up with her father, and the creation of the New Hope Rodeo Grounds between Oktaha and Summit. She said the book covers the time when she was 10 years old in 1971.
"My dad ran that rodeo for over 40 years and raised us on it," Walker said, adding that she used to ride horses with cousins and friends.
"After my dad built his rodeo, he wanted a queen," Walker recalled. "For whatever reason, he selected me to be that queen."
The book goes beyond a rodeo queen story to focus on a culture.
"The book touches on grandparent relations, farming, the connection with the land," she said. "Some people on the Amazon review commented on how different generations use the land for livestock, and my daddy creating the rodeo arena."
She said she wanted to talk about how Black youth were involved in small country rodeos.
"It's a family gathering where you ride and it's competitive," she said. "Most of people who participated in activities worked during the week."
She said she learned such values as "hard work, fair play, living off our land."
Walker said that about two years before the book was published, she began journaling details about her childhood. It was around the time her father died.
"It was as if a spigot had started running that wouldn't shut off," she said.
"As a relatively young 46-year-old widower, he not only taught us, but also demonstrated the characteristics of honor, respect and what could be achieved through dedication, hard work and the empowerment of others," Walker said.
Walker said she and her husband published the book on their own.
"The writing part was relatively easy," Walker said. "It was like these stories were coming, and as my dad was passing, I just wrote it down."
She said it took her more than two years to write and publish the book.
Walker graduated from Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, then earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and business from Oklahoma State University and a master's in education from University of Central Oklahoma.
Walker said she wanted to make sure the illustrations fit the narrative.
She said she found Tulip Studios after making a Google online search.
