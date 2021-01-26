Oklahoma’s largest independent real estate sompany, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, ended the year of 2020 by reaching the record-breaking $2 billion mark in annual sales. The company’s annual sales have doubled since 2018.
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the U.S. Independently-owned, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors dominates the Oklahoma real estate market across all aspects of the business.
Founded in 2004 by Sheryl Chinowth and Lee Cohen, the brokerage opened with one office and 25 sales associates. Today the company has over 800 agents operating out of 15 offices across Oklahoma.
Chinowth attributes the company’s success to its team of experienced sales professionals and top-producers who consistently deliver strong performance through all economic cycles.
“We are committed to our agents by providing top-tier marketing and cutting-edge IT services,” Chinowth said. “Our agents undergo extensive training, are backed by the very best support team, and have access to global referral networks.”
