Choir students meet Broadway talent

Harrell Holmes, Jr., who plays Melvin Franklin in the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud” took time while on national tour to visit with Muskogee Public Schools choir students in the 6th through 9th grades this morning. Holmes is a former American Idol and Star Search contestant. He grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and has gone on to appear in numerous commercials, tv shows, and live performances.
When speaking with the students Holmes recounted his school years and the experiences that have brought him to this moment. He impressed upon the students the importance of dedication, sacrifice and preparedness stating, “stay ready so that you don’t have to get ready” in regards to opportunities. Holmes auditioned alongside more than 200 singers and took four cross-country trips over a two year period to earn his role in “Ain’t Too Proud.”
The musical follows the life and times of the American vocal group The Temptations and their extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical is playing at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this week.
