Christmas closings

The following business will be closed for the Christmas holiday:
The U.S. District Court will be closed Friday and Monday.
The VA Regional Office will be closed Monday.
The Muskogee County Courthouse, County Services, Muskogee County Health Department and Muskogee Tag Agency will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Muskogee Phoenix business office will be closed Friday and Monday.
The Muskogee Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Muskogee County Transit buses will not run Saturday and Sunday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed Monday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee offices will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Residential and commercial trash pickup will run as scheduled except for Saturday, which will be picked up on Monday. The Christmas schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Friday and Monday.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
