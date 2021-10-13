Christmas in Killarney comes to Muskogee

Tickets are on sale for a Christmas season musical, Christmas In Killarney, an Irish Christmas celebration that will premiere at the Muskogee Civic Center on Nov. 30.
“This is an event that will be fun for the whole family,” said Tera Shows, spokesperson for the City of Muskogee. “We are excited that they have chosen Muskogee for their debut and are looking forward to kicking off the Christmas season with this show.”
Set in Killarney, Ireland, in the late 1920s, Christmas In Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the ‘Irish’ way, where many Christmas traditions originated.
Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and worldwide touring musician Chris Smith, Christmas In Killarney combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics.
Tickets for Christmas In Killarney start at $15 and can be purchased at the Muskogee Civic Center box office, 425 Boston St., or at www.muskogeeciviccenter.com. For more Muskogee events visit www.muskogeeonline.org. Information: (918) 684-6363.
