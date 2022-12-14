Christmas parade features 'Wild West' theme

Muddy Boots Line Dancing participants expect to be right in step with this year's Muskogee Christmas parade theme, "A Wild West Christmas."
"We've got a western theme, I thought that would be perfect," said Muddy Boots owner Stephanie Tippie. "We all plan on wearing our boots and blinking cowboy hats."
The parade will at 6 p.m. Monday in downtown Muskogee. The theme reflects Muskogee's 150th anniversary.
More than 70 entries, including dance groups, bands, equestrian groups and floats are entered this year, said Courtney Graham, executive director of Main Street Muskogee.
"The entries are reflecting the theme of 'A Wild West Christmas' by using their own take on what it means to be western," Graham said. "We have groups building wagons and some creating line dancing routines. The creative people making the floats this year are pulling out all of the stops. Main Street Muskogee and the judges are excited to see what the different entries bring to the parade."
Tippie said her dancers will step to "Mr. Lonely," and some country Christmas songs, including Carrie Underwood's "Stretchy Pants."
"It's a hilarious song," Tippie said. "She talks about going back for seconds and she's got her stretchy pants on because of all the food she's eating for Christmas."
Dancers will pass out candy as they walk, then stop to do a few one-minute segments along the route, Tippie said.
"We're all super excited. This is the first time we danced in the parade," Tippie said. "My plan is, if I can find some square bales of hay, is to make a little hayride, because I have a few older people who might not be able to walk that far. That way, some of our dancers could rest."
This year's grand marshals are the Bass Reeves Legacy Troupe. Members perform at the annual Bass Reeves Western History Conference at Three Rivers Museum. Reeves, who worked under the jurisdiction of Judge Isaac Parker in Indian Territory, finished his career with the Muskogee Police Department around 1910.
The theme also reflects Muskogee's transportation heritage. Graham said it was founded in 1872 as a railway stop and later was on the route of the Jefferson Highway, a historic north-south highway. She said the parade route runs parallel to the highway.
Oktaha High School band, Hilldale High School band and Muskogee High School's band are expected to march, Graham said.
