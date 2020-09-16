Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away boxes of fruits and vegetables at 10:30 a.m. today. They will be there until all produce and milk is gone.
Church giving away milk, fruits, vegetables
80, Child Nutrition @ Ft Gibson Schools passed away Friday, 9/11/2020, services, 10am Tuesday, 9/15/2020 at Fort Gibson Church of Christ, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Gene Frusher 94 year old WWII Navy Veteran. Retired OHP and Dive Shop Owner of Gore died September 13, 2020. Services pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
86, Foreman for the City of Muskogee Water Department and Rancher. Died August 29, 2020. Private funeral service was September 1 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home.
