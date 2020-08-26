Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. They will be there until all produce and milk is gone.
breaking editor's pick topical
Church giving away milk, fruits, vegetables
- Phoenix staff report
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Leta "Judy" Grayson, 77, left us last Friday. You may visit her Friday, at the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Sacred Farewell Saturday, August 22, 2020, High Noon, Boulevard Christian Church. biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Spiro man killed, Fort Gibson man injured in collision
- Deputy mayor targeted by hate mail
- Quick 5: Several events combined for Checotah's Fall Festival
- Muskogee man sentenced to federal prison
- COVID-19 case closes Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office
- Band director fulfills dream
- UPDATE: Muskogee man dies from gunshot wound
- A Rougher’s own rally: Offensive lineman fulfilling hopes staff had
- Okie from Muskogee: Sherrick Blair leads fulfilling life here
- Simmons wins Muskogee County sheriff's race
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.