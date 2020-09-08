Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. They will be there until all produce and milk is gone.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 7:50 pm
69, retired police officer, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. No service planned. Garrett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Checotah, OK. Online condolences garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
48, died August 27th. Viewing is Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Warner First Assembly of God. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, at Warner First Assembly of God. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
95, Carpenter. Died August 28, 2020. Visitation for friends and family 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2. Private family funeral Thursday, September 3 at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, 417 East Cherokee Street.
age 62 of Park Hill, OK. Tahlequah School Special Education Teacher. Died August 28th in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 4th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Moody Cemetery. Visitation September 3rd from 2:00pm until 8:00pm.
