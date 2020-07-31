Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., is having Live Stream Worship Services on Facebook at 11 a.m. each Sunday. They are not meeting at the church for Sunday School or worship. Only Live Stream Facebook, for now.
topical
Church hosts online services
- Submitted by Presbyterian Church of Muskogee
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
62, died Monday. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Service. Memorial services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Eastern Heights Baptist Church. Bradley-Foster-Petering Funeral Service.
Cletus W. Gibbs, 55, left us July 23, 2020. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and Service of Memory Saturday, 2:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Start of school may be delayed for Muskogee students
- Police seek suspected shooter
- Sister of slain Muskogee man shot
- Two people injured in overnight shootings
- School board calls special meeting
- UPDATE: Sequoyah opts out of athletics for portion of fall
- Personal watercraft explodes at Lake Eufaula
- New restaurant, furniture store to open
- City 'rolls back' reopening, mandates masks in municipal facilities
- Oklahoma turnpikes turn up maximum speed limits in selected rural areas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.