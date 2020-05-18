Some Timothy Baptist youth played ball games, while others gathered to chat outside their new building Wednesday night.
It marked the first time in several weeks youth have had fellowship outside their cars, said Timothy Baptist Youth Pastor Clay Payne. The church has not had indoor activities since March to abide by guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Area youth ministers have had to come up with ways to stay in contact with youth because the pandemic prompted churches to close their buildings.
"It's so tough," said First Methodist Church Youth Director Cindy Matthews. "I've been sending either a Bible verse, inspirational quote or worship song. I've been texting it to the kids every day. We do Zoom calls on Wednesdays and Sundays."
At Timothy, the youth have had drive-up fellowship over the past few weeks, Payne said. They've stayed mostly inside their cars to limit personal contact and ensure six feet of social distancing.
What kind of games can you play while social distancing?
"We've played bingo," Payne said. "And we've done races where a person on one side has to race to a different light pole and run back to their car."
Payne said he used a loud speaker to reach the youth.
"I stand out in front of them and we do different things," Payne said. "We usually have a devotion and play games they can play from their cars."
He said about 50 teens have shown up.
Wednesday night, the group held its first gathering at a new facility on Fern Mountain Road.
Payne said he's tired of "talking to car windshields."
At First UMC, Matthews said she and other adult volunteers have put gifts in youth group members' mailboxes.
"Couple of weeks ago, one of my adult volunteers, who does watercolor, made bookmarks for the kids," she said. "We put them in their mailboxes, along with cookies for them. That was fun."
Matthews said she bought cookies for the church's five graduating high school seniors, and put them in their mailboxes earlier this week.
She said she also has had text and phone conversations with some of the youth.
"They're posting stuff on their Instagram," she said.
So far, the youth have shown good attitude, she said.
"They're bummed that they missed out on a lot of different things," she said. "But I think they're appreciative of the slower pace."
She said that, over the past two months, the youth also haven't seemed as stressed as they had been in previous years, "with all their school obligations and outside activities."
Concern over COVID-19 prompted school buildings to close and school activities to be canceled since mid-March.
"They have a less hectic schedule," she said.
But they have not been idle.
"They're out doing things," Matthews said. "They're practicing the social distancing and they're not out running all over town. They're exploring just a little bit. They've done lots of hiking, lots of going to the lake, lots of going to the rivers, stuff they normally wouldn't do."
Payne said many youth have found it easier to stay connected, "because they're not facing the same things they're facing in a normal day."
"But I also think that the longer it's going on, they're fading somewhat," he said. "It's tough when you're having to rely on yourself to grow on your own."
Timothy youth member Kali Parson said staying home over the past two months has been boring.
"I like it when you can get together," she said. "I'm used to hanging out with my friends."
Jacob Brennan said he enjoyed getting together with other Timothy youth.
Payne said the Timothy youth group meets virtually every Sunday and Wednesday night, as well as Sunday morning.
"They're anxious to get back together," he said.
Plans to go to church camp remain up in the air, Payne said.
"Hopes are high that summer will still be able to be summer," he said.
Matthews said the pandemic has interfered with summer plans.
"Our Senior Sunday that we normally have in May, we moved to June," Matthews said. "Our church camps have been canceled. We were supposed to go to Rockford, Illinois, for our mission trip. But I think we're going to stay and do something locally."
