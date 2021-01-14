Lunch bags have become a Saturday staple at Trinity United Methodist Church since last spring.
Members have handed out bags with prepackaged lunches since April, when the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in Muskogee. They recently started distributing infant formula, as well.
"We found that our neighborhood is a pretty underserved area," said Trinity pastor, the Rev. Cody Robinson."So when we first got wind that we need to be sheltering in place, our fine folks there wanted to see how they could help out, but still go through protocols and maintain safe distance."
He said they started handing out enough non-perishable food items for three or four individual meals.
"During the summer months, we decided we were going to continue," he said. "We wanted to remind folks there were still people who were still doing the work of helping each other, even during times like this."
Cathy Hayes, who coordinates the distribution, said the ministry has reached beyond the neighborhood.
"The people we have reached are driving through," she said. "We have put it on 'What's going on in Muskogee' (a Facebook group) every week. I don't know if that's what draws them or if people are driving down the street and see our sign."
Hayes said members began handing out infant formula at the first of November. The latest distributions have averaged 13 lunches and four cans of baby formula a week.
They only stopped on the Saturdays after Christmas and New Year's Day, she said. Nobody picked up lunches last Saturday.
Members pay for the food and supplies.
"Because of COVID, we don't want to touch anything," she said. "Ours is all prepackaged. We've got ramen noodle packages, we've got Chef Boyardee spaghetti cups. Campbell's Soup makes a little cup-size. Those are the three main kinds."
Robinson said seven or eight members pass out lunches, and three members put the bags together earlier in the week.
"About 12 or 13 in all," he said.
The small, aging congregation has shown plenty of dedication. Robinson said Sunday worship services averaged 45 to 50 people before COVID-19 prompted services to go online.
"It shows that even though our congregation is a little bit older, they still have a lot of life and energy and youth left in them," he said. "They have not been deterred by the virus, the pandemic. Everyone is taking their precautions. Everyone is staying home if they can."
Church members still regularly give their offerings, he said.
"Many of my colleagues have been reporting that giving has gone down," he said. "It has been going up since the end of the year last year, and that has continued into January."
Robinson also helps prepare weekly to-go lunches at Northeastern State University's Wesley Foundation, a United Methodist campus ministry. Robinson does internship work there while attending seminary full time.
"I also do leadership development with our college students," he said.
You can help
WHAT: Sack lunch and infant formula giveaway.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
WHERE: Trinity United Methodist Church, 518 Houston St.
