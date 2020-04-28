People in need can pick up free basic food items at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Assembly of God.
New Hope pastor Anthony Roe said the drive-thru grocery giveaway is the church's way of helping people economically affected by the COVID pandemic.
"We know that people are struggling and they're worried," Roe said. "And we want to help them in any way we can. We thought this would be a help to our community."
People are to drive through the north entrance of the church, loop around and pull up in front of the office and children's building.
"It's a first-come, first-served basis," Roe said. "No one will have to get out of their car. All they do is open their trunk. We'll put the food in for them and they can go on their way."
Roe said church members will wear masks to ensure there is no contact with drivers.
"It's just basic groceries," he said. "We won't have anything frozen."
Members ordered and bought food in bulk from Mini Max supermarket. Members filled 113 bags of groceries, he said.
Each sack has staples, such as canned fruit and vegetables, as well as peanut butter, jelly, crackers, cereal, spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, sauce, rice, Roe said.
