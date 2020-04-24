Church offers free lunches to children

Trinity United Methodist Church, 518 Houston St., will be providing free brown bag sack lunches for children in the neighborhood and the community on Saturdays during this COVID-19 crisis.
Curbside service will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Church members are excited to have the resources to provide for families in the area, and will be following CDC guidelines on the preparing and distribution of these lunches.
