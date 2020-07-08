Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., will be giving away gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables today at 10:30 a.m. They will be there until all produce and milk is gone.
breaking editor's pick topical
Lee Roy Reynolds 'Red' passed July 5th, 2020. He joined his wife Coeta of over 50 years. Visitation: Thursday 5-7PM at Bradley Funeral Service in Muskogee, Graveside Service: Friday 10PM Reynolds Family Cemetery east of Okay.
78, Retired Assembly Line Worker at Ford Glass Plant, passed Friday, 07/03/2020. No services planned at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Homemaker, Died July 3rd, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday 7-8-20 through Friday 7-10-20 10:00 AM-8:00 PM @ Bradley Funeral Service in Muskogee and Graveside Service on Monday 7-13-20 2:00 PM @ Greenhill Cemetery in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.