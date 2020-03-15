Megan Herriman says West Side Church of Christ has been her extended family for her entire life.
"We have cried together. We have loved together," she said. "We watched children grow up to be adults."
Herriman has been around for half of West Side's history.
The church will celebrate its 75th anniversary during its 9 a.m. Bible study and 10 a.m. worship service Sunday.
David Roper, who was minister at Westside in the 1960s, is expected to speak at the Bible class, church secretary Nancy Smith said. Other former ministers expected to come are Don Readhimer, who served from 2012 to 2018 and Frank Morgan, who served from 1983 to 2004, she said.
The West Side congregation first met Nov. 26, 1944, with 72 people.
However, the church postponed its 75th anniversary celebration until spring because of bad weather last November, Smith said.
"A lot of our membership are older," she said. "So we decided to push it over into the spring."
Herriman said she enjoys coming to church on Sundays.
"You see so many familiar faces. Everyone loves everyone there," she said. "It's refreshing to be with people who are your family and want the best for you and your life."
She recalled always being on her best behavior at the church.
"I credit my raising to this congregation and the strong Christian values of its members who have mentored me throughout my life," she said. "The ladies at the church do a great job mentoring younger girls and helping them grow into good Christian women."
Herriman said special moments at the church stick out in her memory.
"I think about the day I was baptized, the day I married my husband and the Sundays I would hold my grandparents' hands during prayer," she said. "These are memories that are priceless to me. West Side will always have a special place in my heart."
Longtime member Cleon Brice said his years at the church have been wonderful. He said he first came to West Side in 1961 because his brother went there.
"They were very friendly," Brice said. "They had two or three people in the foyer greeting people."
Brice lived in Oklahoma City from 1987 to 2000, then came back to Muskogee — and West Side.
"The last few years or so, I've been helping open up on Sunday morning," he said. "And of course, I'm there for Bible class and church."
Helen Moore, who came to West Side since 1960, brought her children up through Sunday school.
"I taught Sunday school classes for many, many years," she said. "They (Sunday school leaders) grabbed me when I first went in almost, because I had a 6-month baby boy and a 2-year-old, and they both cried in their children's classes for me. So I stepped out of class one day and they (Sunday school leaders) said, 'we need somebody, will you help in the baby classes.'"
Moore went on to teach ages 2, 4, 5, she said. She said she stopped teaching in 2008.
"Now I see some of the old kids coming back, they're not kids anymore," Moore said. "Some of them drop by. I see them in the hall. They always wave."
If you go
WHAT: Bible class and worship.
WHEN: Bible Class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m. Sunday.
WHERE: West Side Church of Christ, 2434 W. Okmulgee Ave.
