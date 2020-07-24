Grandview Tabernacle Church announces the teaching series of the Book of Revelation at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. The church is located at 405 E. Peak Blvd. Join the group as they study this book of end time prophecy. The group will be practicing social distancing.
Church series to focus on Book of Revelation
- Submitted by Grandview Tabernacle Church
