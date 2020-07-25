Southeast Baptist Church in Muskogee is taking precautions during their Vacation Bible School during the coronavirus pandemic. The church is promoting social distancing and offers sanitizers for the children.
“We deeply sanitize every single day — cleaning and sanitation procedures — we have hand sanitizer available," said Mike Murray, lead pastor. "It’s available for all of the kids in the classrooms and all of those sorts of things. Those are primarily what we’re doing, cleaning and sanitizing, making sure the kids go from place to place and wash their hands, sanitize their hands and that sort of stuff.”
Along with cleaning and sanitization, the church is requiring the children to sit in every other church pew to promote social distancing.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the turnout of the event. In previous years, the church would have a little over 100 children in attendance, but had only 38 in attendance Monday.
Other than that, the church is presenting a standard Vacation Bible School for children between the age of 3 and the sixth grade. The children are learning through lessons and playing games. The Vacation Bible School serves as a way for children to learn about the Bible and socialize with their friends.
This year's theme for the Southeast Baptist Church Vacation Bible School is Concrete and Cranes, which revolves around Philippians 1:6, which states “Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to complete it until the day of Christ Jesus.”
One game the children played Tuesday was Wrecking Ball. The kids wore pantyhose on their head with a ball inside which was used to knock down bottles of water and Gatorade to earn their team points. The game was played to symbolize the Foundation of Forgiveness and that Jesus loves them regardless of their sins.
The stories for Monday and Tuesday centered around the Apostle Paul and how he came to faith in Jesus and how Jesus loves all regardless of sin.
Vacation Bible School is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon until Friday at the Southeast Baptist Church.
