When Muskogee Church of Christ reopens its building for public worship, it will be 5,000 square feet larger.
The church, 3206 N. York St., is almost finished building a new wing featuring junior high and high school rooms, a fellowship hall, a kitchen, and bathrooms with showers. A covered walkway connects the church to the addition.
Executive Minister Greg Vanderveer said the addition is about three weeks to completion.
Over the past few weeks, the church building has been closed to public gatherings out of concern for COVID-19. Sunday worship is live-streamed on the church's Facebook page.
He said church leaders met Tuesday to discuss when to reopen the church for worship.
"We're not opening back up yet," he said. "We're going to wait and see how everything goes, how the numbers are before everything opens."
Vanderveer said the church plans to have a grand opening when the addition is finished.
"Our plan is to have an open house, pray over it," he said.
The addition is to be named Blakemore Hall, in honor of Ferris Blakemore, who left an endowment to the church.
Architect Mike Martin designed the addition.
He said the church had "an old, small kitchen, and not a good place to fellowship.
Church of Christ members have used the church's auditorium for activities such as church suppers and youth programs.
"They've had to move chairs for the activities," Martin said.
He said the church will be able to have special events and youth activities in the new wing.
The newer, larger kitchen opens onto the new fellowship hall.
Vanderveer said there also is a roll-down window between the kitchen and the high school classroom.
"People involved with youth activities have access to food," Vanderveer said, adding that pizza ovens will be close to the window.
Vanderveer praised Martin's work. He also said contractor Travis Williams, "did a superb job."
Fellowship hall sliding doors open onto a covered porch by the playground. That area can be used "if we have ice cream suppers or special events, he said.
Vanderveer said he also wants to open the addition for community use.
"We want — whatever needs there are — to be available," he said.
The new restrooms feature showers for groups spending the night at the church.
"Like when we had the floods, if there are people coming in who are working with rescue and are staying in the fellowship hall, they have access to the showers," Vanderveer said.
Martin said the church will rearrange and update its current building. He said the former kitchen would become audio-video space. Plans also include moving offices to what is now classroom space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.