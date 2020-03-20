The following churches are canceling or altering activities in response to the COVID-19.
• Boulevard Christian Church: Suspended onsite worship for Sunday and March 29. There also will be no activities at the church over those two weeks. Worship services will be live-streamed on its Facebook page.
• Catholic Diocese of Tulsa: All public Masses and liturgies canceled Friday through April 8.
• First Baptist Church, Fort Gibson: Suspended public gatherings, live-streaming 10 a.m. Sunday worship and 6 p.m. Wednesday worship.
• First Baptist Church, Muskogee: All church activities closed, including Sunday worship. Will live-stream 10:55 a.m. Sunday worship on its church website, fbcmuskogee.org. Church offices remain open on regular hours until further notice.
• First United Methodist Church: Church building closed and no onsite worship services for at least two weeks. A 9 a.m. worship will be live-streamed on its Facebook page.
• Presbyterian Church of Muskogee: Worship canceled for next two Sundays. All activities in the church building canceled.
• St. Paul United Methodist Church: Closing facility until April 15. 11 a.m. Sunday worship services will be online on its website, as well as its Facebook and YouTube pages.
• Timothy Baptist Church: suspended onsite worship for Sunday, live-streaming worship10:30 a.m. Sunday, Facebook.com/TBCMuskogee
