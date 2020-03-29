Some Muskogee churches continued to deliver meals to shut-ins, even while church buildings remain closed.
"It would break my heart to stop," said Pat Wilcox, who coordinates Grace Episcopal Church's Meals on Wings program. "I don't know where they would get a hot meal."
Grace and Presbyterian Church of Muskogee have closed their buildings to the public, complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to control spread of COVID-19.
However, both still do their twice-weekly delivery to Muskogee shut-ins — for now.
Wilcox said volunteers prepare and deliver an average of 33 meals on Wednesdays and Fridays.
She said they'll keep making deliveries "for as long as possible."
"These are people who are food insecure," she said. "Many of them are homebound and do not have access to a car or delivery."
On Wednesday, cooks prepared meals at their homes and brought them to the church kitchen to be assembled.
"We're taking all the precautions we can, and the cooks are wearing masks and gloves," Wilcox said. "And the drivers have gloves, and they either hand the meals through the doors to the folks or leave it outside."
Grace pastor, the Rev. Bob Wickizer, said Wilcox and other volunteers remain committed to Meals on Wings during the pandemic.
"Last week she said, 'over my dead body are we going to stop delivering meals to people,'" Wickizer said, referring to Wilcox.
"Because there are only two or three cooks doing it, and the drivers are individual, we meet both the CDC and the Episcopal Diocese requirements of less than 10 people in a location," he said.
The church is looking for more people to cook for, he said.
"We don't have unlimited capacity, but we could cook some more meals," Wickizer said. "There's more to do there."
Elaine Brownell, who oversees the project at the Presbyterian church, said volunteers were delivering meals.
"Next week, it might change," she said on Tuesday. "We're doing it this week, at least."
She said volunteers deliver 28 meals on Wednesdays and 29 on Fridays.
Brownell called the meal delivery "a big relief for two days out of a week to have some food you don't have to worry about having it on hand or having to prepare it."
"It's a struggle for a lot of people to stand long enough to fix a meal," she said. "This is a help, certainly, for these people. We'll continue as long as we feel safe in doing it. Day by day, it's changing."
Grace's quilters' group members are making protective masks, Wilcox said. Members made 24 masks between Saturday and Tuesday, she said.
"There have been many calls on Facebook saying health care workers need masks," she said. "Some of our members need masks. They're ill or homebound, and they'd like a mask when they go out."
She said she and Wickizer wore masks and protective gloves when they administered a drive-through communion last Sunday.
"It's just one extra thing we can do to help out the community," she said.
