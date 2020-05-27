Cherie Walker could relax for a little while now.
As workers loaded boxes of fresh produce and dairy products in the trunk of the Muskogee woman's car, she felt relieved. Walker was among the residents who were helped at three Muskogee churches on Tuesday.
"This is just a huge blessing," she said. "I actually need to get some food. I was going to the grocery store, but this actually helps out. I have four kids. This helps quite a bit."
Walker drove through the parking lots used by Grace Episcopal Church and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at Sixth Street and Broadway. A third church, Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, 500 N. F St., was also handing out food and milk to those residents who needed it, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trebreh Hitchye was among those residents who picked up food.
"I think it's pretty awesome they're out here doing this with everything going on in the world," she said. "Right now, there are people who are off their jobs and not able to make money. But this shows how the community has their backs."
Father Bob Wickizer of Grace Episcopal and the Rev. Marlon Coleman of Antioch joined their congregations to unload the boxes and then load cars driven by residents seeking food.
"We partner on almost everything we do," said B.J. Charbonneau of Grace Episcopal. "We're beloved partners. One of our (Cub Scouts) den masters saw we had an opportunity to sign up for this and we said, 'Yes, let's do it (Tuesday).' It's our first time doing this, and we're learning as we go."
Charbonneau said 1,000 boxes of food was given out in 2 1/2 hours Tuesday.
The Rev. Michael Webber Sr. said the Divine Love Christian Fellowship has been handing out food weekly.
"Everybody needs some kind of assistance," he said. "You don't need identification. Just get in your car or walk up and we'll give you some food. We want to make sure you have enough for at least a day or two. We just want to bless our community."
Webber said 840 gallons of milk along with 400 boxes of produce were given away Tuesday.
But that's not all Webber's church does to help feed the community.
"We're also giving away lunches to the kids," he said. "God put it on our hearts to give away to kids on weekends. They were getting fed through the school system during the week, but nobody fed them on weekends."
Divine Love Christian Fellowship had volunteers of all ages loading food into cars.
Elexis Watson, meanwhile, helped out at Antioch and Grace Episcopal.
"I just want to do this to help out the community, whoever is in need," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Catholic Charities giveaways of produce and dairy boxes.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today.
WHERE: Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East, 2900 N. Main St.
INFORMATION: (918) 687-7777 or (918) 681-6115.
