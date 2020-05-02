Churches make plans to reopen

Several Muskogee area churches plan to open their doors to worship this Sunday.
Others, however, plan worship online or outdoors out of concern for COVID-19.
"I am so ready to get back to church," said Glen Little, pastor of Oldham Baptist Church. "Even if we can't shake hands and hug each other, we'll at least get to see them, because a lot of these people, I haven't seen since we started this a month ago."
Oldham plans to open its church for worship, while keeping with state protocol on reopening.
Oklahoma's three-phase reopening plan allows houses of worship to reopen for worship this weekend if they leave every other pew or row open. They also must follow distancing and sanitation protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oldham's auditorium seats about 500, and about 110 usually come for worship, Little said.
"A lot of older people are going to stay home, I know that," he said. "We probably won't have 75 to 80 at the most. So with that big auditorium, we can scatter a pew apart."
Church auditorium entrances will be propped open, he said.
"People will come in at 10:30 a.m., sit down away from everybody, wear masks," Little said. "And when it's over with, we'll dismiss them in groups."
Little said he has posted all his sermons on the church's Facebook page for about a year.
Grandview Baptist will ask returning worshippers if they had been out of the state or in contact with anyone who has had COVID-19 in the past 14 days, said Pastor Danny Mills.
He said the church will not pass the offering plate. People may leave offerings in a plate at the back of the sanctuary, Mills said. There also will be no paper bulletins.
Muskogee First Assembly of God plans a Welcome Back Family service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, as well as a prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday.
In a letter to the congregation, Lead Pastor Steve Rose said families will sit together. Seating will be restricted to every other row and four seats between families who sit on the same row.
Worshippers will be encouraged to wear masks, and the church will provide disposable masks for people who have none. Front and north entrance doors will remain open so people will not have to touch them. All online activities will continue.
First Baptist Church, Muskogee, plans to reopen on Mother's Day, May 10, said Lead Pastor Johnny Derouen.
This Sunday, the church will have a drive-up service on its east parking lot, he said.
New Hope Assembly of God plans to wait a few weeks before reopening for indoor worship, said Pastor Anthony Roe. He said about 400 people have attended worship.
"We are a multi-generational church, we have all ages, and we want to keep every age safe," Roe said. "We want to wait until it is safe and make sure the curve is on the descent."
Roe said the church offers online worship.
Timothy Baptist Church and Jubilee Christian Center plan drive-up services on Sunday.
Some churches will follow directives from their state or regional officials.
The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa are working on a timeline to resume public Mass. A timeline for resuming public Mass is set to be announced Wednesday.
Leaders from the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference have asked churches not to have onsite worship until after May 17.
St. Paul United Methodist Church pastor, the Rev. Dave Burris, said that even when churches reopen, there will be limits on how many people can attend.
"Our bishop feels like it's too soon for us to open this early," he said. "Their suggestion is that we continue to do the online service."
St. Paul had been conducting online worship services featuring a limited choir, musicians and Burris. He said a recent online service had about 160 views on Facebook.
