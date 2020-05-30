Call-ahead reservations and socially distanced choirs give a different look to worship this Sunday.
"Everything is new," Boulevard Christian Church Lead Pastor Steve Moss said. "If you like changes, this is the time to do that in the church."
Since March, onsite worship has been closed at Boulevard and other Muskogee churches out of concern for spreading COVID-19. Some churches resumed onsite worship earlier this month.
Boulevard will open for worship, with separated seating, this Sunday.
Moss said members made reservations by phone or through Boulevard's app or website to attend the 9 a.m. or 10:35 a.m. service. He said reservations included how many in each family group.
"We'll use those groupings, go in Saturday morning set up the auditorium according to family — groups of two, three, four kind of thing," he said.
People still can show up for worship, Moss said.
"We're not going to draw a line in the sand," he said. "We're not going to stand in the door and send them away."
Moss said on Wednesday that 43 families had submitted reservations that morning.
About 300 usually came to the 9 a.m. service and 400 came at the later service before the church closed to onsite worship, he said.
"We've got a team already scheduled coming in by section and sanitizing seating between services," Moss said. "Except for those on stage, the staff will all be wearing masks."
Sunday's service will be no different than past services, but shorter, Moss said.
"One thing we've realized is, both with live stream and because we will have children in the service, we've shortened the service a little bit," he said. "We're working at making everything 55 to 60 minutes now."
St. Paul United Methodist also will reopen this Sunday with two pews separating families. Services will be 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
A smaller, more sparse choir will be part of worship, choir director Ineta Bebb said.
"People in the choir will have to be very independent because they will be spaced quite far from each other," Bebb said. "If they're dependent on each other to hear their part, they'll have to be more independent."
She said choir members will be told to wear masks as they get seated for worship, but will not wear them while singing.
The Rev. David Burris, pastor, said the church will record names of people coming to each service.
"The CDC is saying we really do need to have in mind who is in attendance, so we can get in touch with them if we need to," Burris said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He said he does not expect more than 50 coming on Sunday.
"We feel like we're ready already to meet with folks," he said. "We have sanitized, and we will have masks available for people who do not have masks."
Public Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church resumed May 21.
According to a letter to parishioners on the church website, every other pew has been taped off, with all cushions, hymnals and other materials removed. Members are encouraged to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer.
There also is no music or choir at the English language Masses until further notice.
