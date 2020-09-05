Churches work together to benefit community

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Christian Church is offering least 10 free pews to a church or organization.
"We have another 15 or so pews, maybe," said Pastor Jack Perkins. "So, if someone needed more, we're willing to go there now, as well. This is kind of a starting place for us."
Perkins said the church, 601 S. Ross St., seeks to open its sanctuary beyond worship and its ministry beyond the congregation.
He said he hopes to eventually replace all its long pews with chairs and tables. The church does not have a separate fellowship hall, he said. Replacing pews with chairs also could allow congregation members to spread out more, a precaution prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perkins said.
Opening the sanctuary is part of Perkins' vision to develop the small church, which has about 20 people in attendance.
"We're a very, very small church and we're right there by the school," he said. "Our people have always had a heart to reach out to the school and help out as much as we can."
One way the church seeks to reach out is to work with the larger Fellowship Bible Church, 1411 E. Poplar St.
He said he opened up a dialogue with Fellowship Bible Church Pastor Billy Parker about three months ago on having a joint ministry.
"Each of us will keep our distinct features of our church," he said, adding that the two churches have similar theology and worship styles.
One of the few differences is that Fort Gibson Christian has communion each week.
Perkins said the relationship is still "in the dreaming process."
"We're in a phase now of just getting to know each other," Perkins said. "Some of their folks have come to our church. Some of our folks have come over to their church."
Parker said Fellowship has a great relationship with Fort Gibson Christian.
"They're really great people," he said. "We've been getting to know them over the past two or three months. We're exploring ways we can partner together, work with one another. I've had a chance to preach over there, as well as one of our pastors."
Fellowship Family Pastor Corey Seitz will preach at Fort Gibson Christian this Sunday, Parker said.
"We want to be helpful for them, and they can be helpful for us," Parker said. "We are excited about crossing any barriers. Its good to have two churches in the same community helping."
He said the two churches found themselves helping the same family after the devastating floods of May 2019.
"It's good we have the opportunity to do that," he said.
About 100 people regularly attend Fellowship, while others watch services online, Parker said.
Perkins said he's open to several possibilities with the relationship.
"If a group of them wants to come over and present music, to develop their skills and all, we're open to that. We're looking to do some things together to reach out and be more effective, coming alongside students in the school. We're open to put things together to provide faith-based education."
You can help
If your church or group wants pews in good condition, contact Fort Gibson Christian Church Pastor Jack Perkins at (918)706-8453.
