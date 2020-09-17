Circle of Care honored with Congressional award

OKLAHOMA CITY — Circle of Care has been named among the 2020 honorees for the Angels in Adoption. The award is presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. Circle of Care was nominated by Senator James Lankford for the award.
CCAI’s Angels in Adoption Program honors a wide spectrum of individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency, and child welfare. Each year, CCAI recognizes honorees from almost all 50 states. The program strives to bring media attention to raise awareness about the positive difference of adoption and inspire families to adopt throughout the U.S. The nonprofit will be recognized during the Angels and Adoption Virtual Gala on Sept. 30.
In 2019, Circle of Care served 192 families and 419 children through their foster care program. The organization was also a part of 41 adoptions for that year.
As a faith-based agency, Circle of Care partners with churches and families throughout Oklahoma to educate, recruit, and empower families to open their hearts and homes to children in need. Circle of Care works to recruit, train, and provide ongoing support to foster parents. The agency has a contract through the Department of Human Services to provide services throughout the state.
To learn more about how to engage with the Angels in Adoption® Program, visit ccainstitute.org/programs/angels-in-adoption. Circle of Care has been committed to providing help, healing and hope in the lives of children and families across Oklahoma since 1917. To contact them or learn more about the organization go to circleofcare.org, or contact them by phone: (405) 530-2078.
