OKLAHOMA CITY — Circle of Care, the faith-based nonprofit with headquarters in Oklahoma City was recently recognized as a Certified Oklahoma Top Family Positive Workplace. This certification is an official recognition from the Oklahoma Family Positive Workplace Council along with the Potts Family Foundation and other community, state, and national partners.
A family positive workplace or employer is one whose policies make it possible for employees to more easily balance family and work obligations. According to ok25by25.org, an initiative of the Potts Family Foundation, family positive workplace practices benefit employers, families and society.
Erin Sasser from Ardmore has been with Circle of Care since 2016.
“I feel like Circle of Care respects workers’ personal time and supervisors are sensitive to my family’s needs,” Sasser said. “The support I receive allows me to reduce work stress as well as support my overall well-being and job productivity.”
Circle of Care provides help, healing and hope to children and families through foster care, independent living and transitional living programs.
“Circle of Care has made some great changes to improve work-life balance for its employees,” said Human Resource Director Heather Garcia. “Over the past year, we increased our sick leave adding four additional days. We now offer Foster Care/Adoptive Leave, birthdays are a paid holiday and our employees are gaining vacation time at a faster rate with more days earned as tenure increases. Circle of Care takes care of its employees so we can take care of others.”
As a Family Positive Workplace, Circle of Care is helping to change the way Oklahoma prepares for the future while taking care of employees and their families. The company has offices in many communities besides Oklahoma City including Ardmore, Enid, Woodward, Tahlequah, Tulsa, and Gore.
Circle of Care’s mission is to provide Christian help, healing, and hope to children and families in crisis to ensure a safe, healthy, and spiritual future. To learn more about career opportunities at Circle of Care, visit https://www.circleofcare.org/about/careers/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.