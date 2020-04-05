Circle of Care using caution in time of crisis

As community members heed important health precautions and executive orders related to COVID-19, Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care is implementing innovative solutions to continue the mission of providing help, healing and hope.
The nonprofit faith-based agency offers three programs: Foster care, transitional living for single mothers, and independent living for young adults who have aged out of foster care. Circle of Care operates at sites in Gore, as well as Preparation for Adult Living in Tahlequah.
The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in vulnerable children entering state custody at an accelerated rate due to neglect or abuse. Circle of Care recently asked their certified foster homes to consider expanding the ages and numbers of children they would accept. So far, 21 families stepped up to take more children. The agency’s capacity was increased by 47 beds without adding even one new foster home.
Other steps to serve their clients include restricting visitors to the campuses, converting 76 percent of their workforce to working from home, reducing office personnel to a maximum of three per building, implementing more stringent hygiene and cleaning protocol of the physical facilities, using video-conferencing to conduct foster home visits when possible and when not possible, pre-screening for COVID-19 symptoms of staff and foster family members, and checking in daily with residential clients.
"Our team is committed to fulfilling our mission, even when the ‘how’ looks different," said President and CEO Keith Howard. "This is not a season to step back, but to lean in greater, because we know the needs of Oklahomans have increased and will continue to increase as we face the reality of COVID-19."
Circle of Care will employ whatever adaptations seem needed to continue providing help, healing and hope to children and families in crisis. For information on how you can get involved, visit circleofcare.org.
You can help
